RPT: ANALYSIS - Trump Must Play 'Double Game' in Dealing With Russia During 2020 Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump's newly-launched 2020 campaign appears formidable but the incumbent will have to perform a delicate balancing act when it comes to speaking about and dealing with Russia given the current political climate, analysts told Sputnik.

Trump launched his campaign on Tuesday with a mega-rally in Orlando in the US state of Florida during which he boasted about how tough his administration has been on Russia in terms of imposing sanctions and providing alternative energy sources in Europe.

Trump's comments in Orlando - in front of nearly 20,000 supporters - were a striking contrast to the emphasis he repeatedly placed on fruitful US cooperation with Russia throughout his victorious 2016 presidential campaign.

The US president's tough rhetoric on Tuesday, however, should also be seen in the light of persistent Democratic attempts to keep the conspiring with Russia narrative afloat despite a special counsel probe that found no evidence of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

University of Houston Professor of African-American History Gerald Horne told Sputnik that because of this heat from the Democrats the president has to perform a balancing act on the 2020 campaign trail.

"This is a dilemma for Trump. He needs to play a double game - in other words hypocrisy about Russia. But I think the analysts in Moscow are smart enough to see through his plans," Horne said.

Trump is still quite concerned about the Russia collusion issue so in order to show that he is not colluding, he will impose stiffer sanctions on Moscow, Horne predicted.

Political commentator and Historian Dan Lazare told Sputnik that the 2016 campaign and Trump's actual policies are proof that the rhetoric does not matter.

"Trump himself shows how irrelevant things like elections really are. He started out as a peacenik but soon turned into the opposite thanks to an anti-Russian Deep State that has gotten its way since day one," Lazare said.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, he added, and the other Democratic contenders would all likely be no different.

"They'll do whatever the pro-war establishment tells them to," Lazare suggested. "The ship of imperialism sails on no matter what elected officials say or do. The only thing I can say for sure is that 2020 is going to be even more interesting than 2016."

University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner believes Trump's position on Russia will come down to whom he picks as campaign adviser.

If someone like former White House aide Steve Bannon led the campaign, Trump's rhetoric will not sound as bellicose on foreign policy matters, Brennan told Sputnik.

However, Brennan added, at the end of the day it boils down to Trump's gut and what he feels instinctively will win him more votes on any given day.

On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said that Trump's re-election campaign had raised a record-setting $25 million within less than 24 hours after the event in Orlando.

Although Trump drew a massive crowd at his opening rally and raised significant funds on Tuesday, the president has been taking a beating in some of the polls. A few surveys released ahead of the mega-event in Orlando had Biden and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders ahead of Trump by anywhere from five to 9 points in Florida - a key swing state.

Despite the early polling numbers, experts believe Trump, even with all his faults, still stands a good chance of winning again.

"What are Trump's chances for winning next year? I am afraid to say they are maybe very good. Just look at that rally in Orlando [on Tuesday]," Horne said.

Trump's populist and nativist rhetoric had a broad attraction and power that crossed economic class boundaries and that was deeply rooted in America's racist past, Horne explained.

"There is a very potent [force] in the USA given that the country was built on the slavery of the African Americans and the genocide of the Native Americans," he said.

The building of America was a multi-class initiative and it was not just the ruling class that was implicated in the crimes of slavery and genocide, Horne recalled.

"That is the weakness of the liberal attempt to whitewash American history. It blinds liberals to the continuing and potent power of racial fears and prejudices," he warned.

Lazare advised that Trump's reelection prospects rested a great deal on which candidate the Democrats chose to run against him.

"Sanders could slice through Trump's phony populism like a knife through butter," Lazare said.

Biden on the other hand would likely "end up as a bug splat on the Orange One's windshield," Lazare claimed.

Democratic Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren along with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg were all candidates who were harder to predict, Lazare acknowledged.

"But by playing to a fast-shrinking center, they run the risk of alienating their party's large and passionate left wing, with fatal consequences," he said.

By contrast, Trump remained a formidable candidate with a huge war chest, a passionate following, political instincts that Democrats would be foolish to underestimate and a talent for hogging the camera that was nonpareil, Lazare warned.

Trump is even more formidable, Lazare added, when one considers the fact that every incumbent US president since Ronald Reagan in 1984 has won re-election, with the exception of George H.W. Bush, who lost to Bill Clinton in 1992.

Trump therefore continued to enjoy the inside track advantage in the presidential race and would continue to do so if the Democratic Party establishment once again succeeded in blocking Sanders from winning the nomination - as they had in 2016, Lazare concluded.