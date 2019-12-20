MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The impeachment of US President Donald Trump will affect the outcome of next year's election and the preceding campaign, solidifying each of the two main parties' electoral bases and further polarizing US political life, experts told Sputnik.

Trump on Wednesday became the third president in US history to be impeached when his rival Democrats who control the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to find him guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after investigation concluded he had invited foreign meddling in the US electoral process.

The president will have to face further proceedings in the Senate but is unlikely to be removed from office as the higher legislative decision-making body is controlled by members of his Republican party, who have made it clear that they viewed his impeachment as a sham.

The impeachment attempt poses a variety of electoral risks for the Democrats, who strongly support the effort, while Republicans strongly oppose it, Kyle Kopko, Associate Professor of Political Science at Elizabethtown College and expert in US constitutional law, told Sputnik.

"Impeachment will solidify each political party's base of supporters. It is possible that impeachment could drive more Republicans to turn out for the 2020 election, and it is also possible that some Democratic members of Congress who serve in districts that Trump carried in 2016 could lose re-election in 2020. If Democrats cannot convince independents that the impeachment effort is warranted, that could damage their electoral prospects in 2020," Kopko said.

However, a failed impeachment effort will unlikely to benefit Trump before the elections, he noted.

"While there have been some policy accomplishments in recent weeks - for example, authorizing a Space Force and parental leave for Federal workers - after the impeachment proceedings in the Senate, there will likely be political deadlock until the election. In all likelihood, there will be high political tensions throughout 2020 and little policy progress," Kopko said.

The impeachment vote will greatly affect the elections, Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, agrees.

"Most likely we will see a marked polarization of US political life, since the Trump administration, for better or for worse, has released new energies in the country, first compressed by the political and economic pressure exerted by the Deep State, that is ” I would like to emphasize ” transversal to the two main US parties" he told Sputnik.

From now on, a great political-judicial debate will open, he said.

"I assume that besides Trump there will be other personalities, close to the president, who will suffer a judicial offensive. I do not know how much the US democratic system will be able to sustain this phase that appears to be very turbulent," Graziani warned.

Though the Republican-controlled Senate will not convict the party's own president, who still enjoys considerable support among Republican constituents, the House has done a very good thing for the country, which hopefully will establish some bounds to the ever-increasing, dangerous and undemocratic powers of the presidency, Elizabeth Sanders, Professor of the Department of Government at Cornell University, told Sputnik.

"The major advantage I see is that future presidents (and Trump himself) should be more wary of taking great liberties with their powers, lest they be impeached and perhaps removed from office. Impeachment by the "popular" branch of Congress is a humiliating disgrace even if the Senate doesn't convict. Trump had a very expansive view of his personal powers, both in domestic and foreign policy. Presidents with such assumptions are dangerous for American democracy, and the world at large," Sanders said.

She also doubted whether the Democratic Party can win the 2020 elections, particularly the presidency, and at least one chamber of Congress to avoid stalemate.

"The most damaging issues for them are those that could prevent regaining working class support: open borders and removal of most limits on abortion. The Democrats are also on shaky ground if the party's nominee insists on a universal health care plan that means millions will have to give up their private insurance through employer policies, and if the platform includes providing free health care and other public benefits to illegal immigrants," the professor explained.

Such policies are not popular with the working class and middle-class taxpayers, whose support the Democrats need, Sanders concluded.