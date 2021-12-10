RPT: ANALYSIS - US Intel, Media May Sabotage Putin-Biden Moves to Avoid Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The American establishment, intelligence services and mainstream media may work to undermine US-Russian efforts to avoid war in Ukraine, including initiatives emanating from this week's presidential virtual talks, analysts told Sputnik.

In their two hour virtual summit earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden exchanged warnings and red lines over the situation in Ukraine, but they also outlined some plans to address the crisis and acknowledged the importance of partnering on other issues such as strategic stability and Iran.

However, following these hopeful exchanges, the US threatened to lead efforts to isolate Russia from the global financial system, among other actions, should Moscow order an invasion of Ukraine.

Similar rhetoric preceded, and had been used to justify, other military excursions by the United States and its allies - such as the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the NATO intervention in Libya in 2011. However, these escalating threats, some experts say, do not reflect what is in the US best interests.

"I doubt that Biden really wants a further escalation of the conflict. His main target is China and it is not in his interest to push Russia further in an alliance with China," University of Louvain Professor of Political Philosophy Jean Bricmont told Sputnik. "But he faces a completely crazy US media plus of course some equally crazy Ukrainian nationalists."

Hence, Bricmont suspects there is a lot of posturing and "appeasing gestures" toward the media in Biden's war-mongering rhetoric. Moreover, he added, nobody can think seriously that the threat of further sanctions will influence Russia's policies.

Political commentator Professor John Walsh believes the hysterical hostility toward Russia reflected the dangerous attitudes of the "crazed and cruel" US elite. He said the United States wants a war with Russia, "but not just yet."

The US hopes, he added, that such a war would be limited to Europe and Russia with the United States protected by its oceans and nuclear deterrent. Although the US is not ready to deliberately start a conflict with Russia, Walsh warned that the extremist rhetoric from Washington already represented a dire threat to world peace.

World Beyond War Executive Director and Nobel Peace prize nominee David Swanson said US media outlets were playing an irresponsible role in whipping up superpower tensions even while Putin and Biden were trying to reduce them.

Swanson indicated that it was probably for the better that US media were not allowed in the room during the virtual talks.

"Given the belligerence of the US media the last time these two met, anything that keeps CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, etc., out of the room has got to increase our limited prospects for peace," Swanson said.

University of Rhode Island Professor of Political Science Nicolai Petro said while the rhetoric might be all well and good for American domestic politics it invariably leads to brinkmanship since it blinds Americans to the "red lines" other states regard as vital to their own survival.

"Just as they did during the Cold War, government officials like to pretend that they are in total control of the situation, when in fact it can spiral out of control at any moment," Petro told Sputnik. "Lots of political spectacle here, to be sure: Only this time with unforeseeable consequences for the audience."

A reduction in tensions, Petro added, depends less on what Biden and Putin agree on, and more on how the intelligence community (IC) responds, including what alleged assessments they choose to unveil.

"We shall see soon enough from the type of 'revelations' that they (IC) leak to the press," he said.

US and European leaders, the analysts pointed out, downplayed the continual expansion of NATO that violated assurances given to the Soviet Union and Russia after the Cold War.

Petro, however, said it was still not too late for Washington and its allies to seek a deal with Russia to resolve conflicts across Europe, Asia and the middle East.

"The solution that suggests itself is to stop playing games, and to engage in sweeping and comprehensive negotiations," he said. "Our objective should be to reach a true post-Cold War settlement."

The first post-Cold War generation failed at this because it could not imagine an international order in which Russia might play a central role, Petro recalled.

"This is still the fundamental choice before us - either Russia will be on the inside, defending European security, or on the outside, undermining it," Petro said.