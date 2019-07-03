RPT: ANALYSIS - US Keen to Leave 'Strong Intelligence' in Afghanistan to Keep Eye on Region, China, Russia

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The newly announced US plans to retain "very strong intelligence" in Afghanistan after the troop withdrawal are nothing but an intention to remain in control over the region and keep a close eye on its competitors such as Russia and China, experts told Sputnik.

In an interview with the Fox news broadcaster on Monday, President Donald Trump said that the United States would continue troop pullout from Afghanistan but leave "very strong intelligence" in the country, which he described as a "lab for terrorists."

The statement came a day after the Taliban and the United States finished the seventh round of peace talks in Doha over the weekend in a bid to come closer to a deal on foreign troop withdrawal and assurances that Afghanistan would not be used as a safe haven by international terrorists.

According to a Kabul-based analyst, the United States is seeking to mislead the Taliban in peace talks and replace its troops with heavy intelligence presence to retain control over the region.

"This is something not acceptable, if the Taliban accept this, the decades-long fighting will be meaningless, the United States somehow wants to deceive the Taliban. If [Taliban] let [Washington] leave an intelligence agency here, so they will be able to control the whole region and they can also have a close eye on China and Russia. With a small intelligence service they will be able to do a lot," Ahmad Khan Rahin told Sputnik.

Another expert, in contrast, believes that the Taliban understand US interest in leaving a certain presence in the country after the troop pullout, with the matter being on the agenda of the ongoing negotiations.

"The United States has long-term interests in the region and it is inter-connected with Afghanistan to fulfill that. The United States has invested in Afghanistan for years, so they do not want to lose [Afghanistan] easily. They want to stay here even longer and they will even strengthen their presence in the country for the region that is connected to their master plans and aims and interests. The Taliban and others cannot oppose this, the presence of their base in Afghanistan is being discussed with Taliban so both sides of the conflict are not opposing the presence of a US base in the country," Zaman Gul Dehati told Sputnik.

In an apparent reference to Trump branding Afghanistan as a "lab for terrorists," the Islamic republic's National Security Council spokesman Kabir Haqmal, in turn, noted that these were actually the Afghans who suffered most from terrorism.

"Afghan security forces are fighting in front line against international terrorism, they have given more sacrifices than anyone, Afghans are the [main] victims .... We are giving the most sacrifices in fight against terrorism, we have all way asked the international community to help us fight terrorism," Haqmal told Sputnik.

The Taliban, meanwhile, ruled out the possibility that they would ever agree to the possibility of US retaining its presence in the country.

"There would be no deal on this issue, the ongoing talks are to end their [US] entire presence in the country. However, if they are concerned over the future of our soil we will give them a guarantee that there would be no threat from our side to them, if we assure them, so there would be no need for their presence or troops in the country," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

Former Taliban commander Syed Akbar Agha, in turn, noted that Trump's statement was actually a part of traditional negotiation tactics, which, however, proves that the United States seeks to stay in Afghanistan rather than withdraw.

"The Americans always demanded something in previous rounds of talks, they made the previous round of talks fail. [US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay] Khalilzad is discussing troop withdrawal ... but, meanwhile, Trump says something like this, it looks they are conspiring, their moves show they want to stay in Afghanistan not withdraw, Taliban know if this is a conspiracy or not so they will not accept this," Syed Akbar Agha told Sputnik.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, which were staged by the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), backed by then Taliban-led government of Afghanistan. The mission in Afghanistan ended in 2014, but on January 1, 2015, NATO announced a new mission dubbed Resolute Support to train and assist the Afghan security forces in their fight against terrorism and militant insurgency.

According to Trump, under his administration, the number of US troops in Afghanistan has dropped from 16,000 to 9,000.