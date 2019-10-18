UrduPoint.com
RPT- Ankara Obeys Humanitarian Law In Syria, Public Facilities Untouched - Turkish Red Crescent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Ankara is conducting its military operation in northern Syria in full compliance with international humanitarian law, leaving civilian infrastructure untouched, President of the Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kinik told Sputnik in an interview.

According to Kinik, his organization provides help to both sides of Turkey's cross-border operation against the Kurdish militia.

"We are witnessing the [Turkish] operation because we are there. It is really a respectful operation in terms of international humanitarian law. And all public infrastructures, hospitals and houses are also not affected. I believe that after this operation, this safe zone ... will be another peace island for the IDPs [internally displaced people] like Afrin, Euphrates Shield Zone," Kinik, who is also a vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.

He suggested that the international community would finally accept the military operation because it had a "humanitarian purpose."

"Maybe voluntarily returnees from Turkey and from different Syrian territories, they will settle down there. And this operation will [reduce] human suffering in Syria," he added.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 to clear the border area of the Kurdish militia that Ankara considers to be a terrorist group. Ankara insists that, among other things, its operation seeks to create conditions that would allow refugees to return to the region.

The Kurdish authority in northern Syria, however, said on Thursday that 218 civilians had been killed during the offensive.

