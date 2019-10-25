UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Illegal armed groups operating in and around the Rukban refugee camp in Syria have undergone military training at a base controlled by the United States, Foundation for the Study of Democracy Director Maxim Grigoriev said in a press briefing.

"Former camp residents, including foreign militants, say all members of the armed groups have undergone military training at the US base," Grigoriev said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Grigoriev presented a new report on the humanitarian situation in the Arab Republic at the United Nations. He explained that the data used in it was based on surveys of 248 former refugees of the Rukban camp, as well as 50 detailed interviews.

According to Grigoriev, the interviewees were confident that the United States was also supervising the refugee settlement.

"None of the interviewees have any doubts that the camp is run by the Americans," he said.

"The militants are directly subordinate to them."

The Rukban camp, which houses thousands of refugees, lies within the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base near At Tanf. The US presence has made it hard for humanitarian workers to access the facility.

On October 1, the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation has accused the United States of disrupting the resettlement of refugees from the Rukban.

The Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the appalling conditions in Rukban, as well as to the United States' reluctance to let refugees leave the camp.

The World Health Organization has described the individuals residing in the camp as "trapped" and the environment in which they live as "deplorable."