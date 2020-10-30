UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: Armenia In Close Communication With CSTO On Situation In Karabakh - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: Armenia In Close Communication With CSTO on Situation in Karabakh - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Armenia is in close communication with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and its member states regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Sputnik

"Armenia continues close consultations both with the CSTO and CSTO member states and informs its allies on the situation on the ground," the minister said.

CSTO members, apart from Armenia, include Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The military alliance is expected to defend its members if they are being attacked. An issue of Armenia potentially asking for CSTO's help has been raised by journalists, but so far neither CSTO, not Armenia have confirmed that there was such a request. The Kremlin said in early October that the obligations to defend CSTO members in case of attack covered Armenia, but not Karabakh.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Yerevan Armenia Alliance Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan October From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

12 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

11 hours ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

11 hours ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.