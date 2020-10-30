RPT: Armenia In Close Communication With CSTO on Situation in Karabakh - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Armenia is in close communication with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and its member states regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Sputnik

"Armenia continues close consultations both with the CSTO and CSTO member states and informs its allies on the situation on the ground," the minister said.

CSTO members, apart from Armenia, include Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The military alliance is expected to defend its members if they are being attacked. An issue of Armenia potentially asking for CSTO's help has been raised by journalists, but so far neither CSTO, not Armenia have confirmed that there was such a request. The Kremlin said in early October that the obligations to defend CSTO members in case of attack covered Armenia, but not Karabakh.