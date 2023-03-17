MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) If Syrian volunteers were to go to the special operation zone to help the Russian armed forces, it would not be on behalf of Damascus, as the Syrian authorities would not know about it, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"If volunteers were to go there, it would not be on behalf of the Syrian government - they would go directly to those Russian bodies that are dealing with this issue, and we would not know about it," Assad said.