RPT - Assad Says Syria Recognizes New Russian Borders Following Accession of New Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Damascus recognizes the new borders of Russia, following referendums in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics on the accession to Russia, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"Of course. I am saying that these are Russian territories. And even if the war had not happened, this is historically Russian land," Assad said when asked whether Damascus recognizes new Russia's borders.

The president recalled that Syria recognized the regions before these became part of Russia.

"This issue has been clear to us from the very beginning, and we will not hesitate in our position. Syria's position is clear and firm, at the same time. We are convinced regarding this matter not only for the sake of friendship with Russia but also because these territories are Russia's territories," Assad said.

He added that Syria's position is based on historical facts.

"They (the regions) were handed over to Ukraine probably around 100 years ago, I believe, (it happened) under Lenin. But Russian people live there, and facts on the ground show that this is Russia's land. We are convinced in this position," the president said.

