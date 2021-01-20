ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Freedom of Austria (FPO) political party argues that FFP2 face masks, which are set to become compulsory in some public places in Austria from January 25, are not more effective against viruses than regular face coverings, Roman Haider, a member of European Parliament from the party, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The southern German state of Bavaria made the wearing of FFP2 or N95 face masks compulsory in all shops and on public transport from Monday and neighboring Austria is getting ready to introduce a similar rule nationwide as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Why FFP2 face masks? They don't protect from viruses. Data sheets give that information. This is the latest senseless coup from this chaotic government. However, according to manufacturer data sheets, these masks do not protect against viruses.

So why this new form of harassment? Even more so at our own expense, because we have to pay for this nonsense ourselves," Haider said.

FFP2 face masks are more expensive than regular face coverings, and the EU lawmaker said that the new rules target low-income individuals. The government has pledged to make the masks available at cost price.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Sunday that Austria's strict lockdown would be extended until February as the seven-day rate of new COVID-19 infections has not fallen below 50 per 100,000 residents, or roughly 700 new cases per day.

On Tuesday, 1,486 new positive tests for COVID-19 were registered in Austria, taking the country's case total to 396,425.