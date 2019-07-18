UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Bahrain To Host Working Group On Maritime Security In Mideast Amid Alleged Iran Threats

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

RPT - Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime Security in Mideast Amid Alleged Iran Threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Bahrain will soon be hosting a number of countries in a working group meeting on maritime and aviation security in the Mideast region, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated after the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a US military buildup in the middle East, and alleged Iranian attacks against commercial tankers in the Persian Gulf region.

"Bahrain will host a working group meeting on maritime and aviation security as part of the follow-on process from the Warsaw Ministerial in February," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. "All countries that attended the Warsaw Ministerial will be invited to participate. We will be announcing more information about all of the Warsaw Process working groups soon."

In February, delegates from more than 60 countries met in Warsaw for a ministerial meeting on global security, where attendees claimed Iran posed one of the greatest security threats in the region.

Iran along with Russia and Turkey were not among the participants.

Washington expressed concerns about Tehran shutting down the Strait of Hormuz and its role and influence in Syria, Iran, and Yemen.

The United States was close to undertaking military action against Iran after a US drone was shot down by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, but Trump has repeatedly said he is open for talks with the Iranian leadership without any preconditions.

On the anniversary of US President Donald Trump's pullout from the nuclear agreement, Iran announced it had partially discontinued its commitments under the accord. Iran has also announced that, starting on July 7, it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit outlined in the nuclear agreement and stop the process of repurposing its nuclear reactor in Arak.

Iran has rejected all accusations by the United States and accused Washington of trying to fabricate a pretext for war.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Iran Russia Turkey Washington Nuclear Yemen Trump Arak Tehran Warsaw Bahrain United States Middle East February July All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

9 hours ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

10 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

10 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

10 hours ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

10 hours ago

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Famili ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.