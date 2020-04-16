RPT - BCG Trials Against COVID-19 in Largely-Vaccinated Populations Could be Useful - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Clinical trials on the potential effectiveness of the anti-tuberculosis Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine against the coronavirus in a largely vaccinated population, in Russia for example, could reveal whether the BCG was able to provide extra protection against the disease, Dr. Gonzalo Otazu, the assistant professor at the New York Institute of Technology's department of biomedical sciences, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that there was no evidence of BCG's effectiveness in treating the coronavirus, and thus the organization advised against using BCG for the prevention of COVID-19. However, the WHO added that two clinical trials into the matter were ongoing, and the organization would reveal their results in due time. Nonetheless, scientists around the world are still engaged in heated debates regarding the hypothesis that BCG vaccinated-population is less affected by COVID-19.

"Clinical trials using BCG in a population like Russia, which has been previously vaccinated with BCG, could show if BCG could provide extra protection as a booster.

That would be something that is interesting and important for Russia and most of the world," Otazu, who leads the scientific research of his university into the matter, has said.

According to the assistant professor, a population largely vaccinated by BCG at an early age could possibly be experiencing only mild symptoms of COVID-19, while a more aggressive form of the virus was hitting countries where people were not BCG-vaccinated.

"I have no information about different strains affecting different countries with different virulences. But that would be plausible," Otazu said.

The scientist believes that BCG is unlikely to become a game-changer in the global fight against COVID-19, but it might play its role in controlling the spread, together with quarantines, widespread testing and antiviral therapy.