Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Belarus Receives Thousands of COVID-19 Test Kits From Russia - Embassy Spokesperson

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The 10,000 coronavirus test kits that Russia had sent to Belarus amid the COVID-19 pandemic have arrived, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Minsk told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said that Russia was sending "10,000 [coronavirus] diagnostic systems" to Belarus at the decision of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"A cargo with 10,000 testing kits arrived in Minsk on Saturday, as expected. It was received by head of the Russian diplomatic mission Dmitry Mezentsev," a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Minsk told Sputnik late on Saturday.

According to Mezentsev, Russia and Belarus are "brotherly" states that support each other in the times of crisis.

According to the Belarusian health ministry, over 400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, including five fatalities. As of Saturday, 394 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Belarusian hospitals, while 41 people had recovered.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 1 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and over 64,000 deaths from COVID-19.

