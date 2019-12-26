(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) OSCOW, December 26 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - A conference on the Libyan peace process, which is expected to be hosted by Berlin in January, is a "commendable" effort, but falls short of being a proper representation of the crisis stakeholders, as it does not include any Libyans or Greece, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

"There is a lot of vagueness on what can be achieved and what cannot be achieved. I met with Mr. Ghassan Salame and his deputy, Ms. Stephanie Williams, in Cairo last week and I pointed out that Berlin is a commendable effort. However, it has some vital shortcomings. One of them is the non-presence of Libyans and important countries like Greece, for example, which is directly affected.

And if Turkey is there, Greece should be there too," Nayed said.

The politician slammed the conference's organizers for their "World War I attitudes of paternalism over Libya," stressing that any discussion about Libya's future should include Libyans themselves.

"We do accept that it may be a valuable period or occasion for consultation between countries, but the deliverables out of the conference are overly ambitious, and they're trying to have deliverables that will be normative for the Libyan people, which makes the conference quite questionable in that it has no Libyans in it," Nayed underlined.