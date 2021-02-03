RPT - Biden Admin Extends New Start Treaty Through February 5 - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden has honored its commitment to extend the New Start Treaty with Russia for the next five years, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States took the first step toward making good on that pledge when it extended the New START Treaty with the Russian Federation for five years," Blinken said. "Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said both Russia and the US on February 3 exchanged the relevant diplomatic notes to extend the treaty for five years.