RPT - Biden Administration To Review Trump's Sanctions On ICC Officials - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Biden Administration to Review Trump's Sanctions on ICC Officials - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Biden administration will review the sanctions imposed on International Criminal Court (ICC) officials by the previous Trump administration, a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"Much as we disagree with the ICC's actions relating to the Afghanistan and Israeli/Palestinian situations, the sanctions will be thoroughly reviewed as we determine our next steps," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Last March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including an investigation of US personnel.

In December 2019, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who is also the key prosecutor in the Afghanistan investigation, said that there was enough evidence to open a probe into alleged Israeli war crimes in Palestine.

In response, on June 11, 2020, then-President Donald Trump issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials.

