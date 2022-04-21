RPT - Biden Follows Trump Not Obama in Pushing for Assange Extradition - Human Rights Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden has surprisingly followed his predecessor Donald Trump rather than his old boss Barack Obama in demanding that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange be extradited from the UK to the United States, University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court ordered for Assange's extradition to the US where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison on espionage charges. WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said the decision amounted to a "death sentence," for Assange.

"What has surprised me is that Biden, who was Obama's vice president, has nevertheless continued the Trump policy," Boyle said on Wednesday.

"Biden did not drop the extradition request. Instead, he has followed the Trump policy."

Boyle, who has helped prosecute cases before the International Criminal Court, said Obama did have some respect for the First Amendment and rule of law so avoided moving against Assange.

Boyle stressed the importance of protecting Assange, who was already in poor health, from being sent to the US for fear he might be tortured.

"We have to prevent Assange from being deported back to the United States because if that happens, he will likely die," Boyle said.

Boyle advised Assange's lawyers to immediately file an application with the European Court of Human Rights to halt the extradition citing the torture, inhuman and degrading treatment he has suffered.