RPT - Biden Says Trump, MAGA Republicans Represent Extremism That Threatens Foundation of US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said that MAGA republicans and former President Donald Trump put in danger the very foundation of the United States.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic," Biden said in remarks in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

"MAGA" refers to the "Make America Great Again" slogan of former US president and political rival Donald Trump. Trump has yet to formally announce or file for a 2024 presidential campaign.