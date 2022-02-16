RPT - Blinken, Transatlantic Quad Discuss Response to Russia Over Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with counterparts from the Transatlantic Quad to coordinate on a response to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the leaders' call.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden in a press conference said it would be "good" if Moscow is pulling back troops from the Ukraine border as the Russian Foreign Ministry said, although the US has yet to verify this.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to further coordinate implementation of the massive consequences and severe costs to be imposed if Russia invades Ukraine," Price said on Tuesday.

The parties also expressed resolute support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a commitment to transatlantic coordination to counter Russian threats to European security, Price added.

Russia denies accusations that it intends to launch an invasion of Ukraine or any other country, expressing its own concerns with NATO activity in Eastern Europe.