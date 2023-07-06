Open Menu

RPT - Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries To Invest In His Country

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PUERTO IGUAZU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Bolivia is open to foreign investment, including from Russia, President Luis Arce told Sputnik.

"We are open to Russian investments coming to our country, and not only from Russia, but also from other countries. We are open to receiving any type of capital.

The only thing we ask is to respect our constitution, our laws, which are quite conservative in the distribution of profits from the industrial exploitation of natural resources," Arce said.

Last week, Rosatom's international uranium mining holding Uranium One Group and Bolivia's state-owned lithium company Yacimientos de Litio de Bolivia signed a framework agreement on the construction of an industrial complex for the extraction and production of lithium carbonate in Bolivia's Potosi. Investments in the project will amount to about $600 million.

