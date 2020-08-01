WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Three of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's convictions for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and injured 260 have been reversed, his death penalty scrapped and a new penalty trial ordered, a Federal appeals court in Boston ordered on Friday.

"Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's convictions on Counts 13, 15, and 18 are reversed, and the district court is directed to enter a judgment of acquittal on those counts. Dzhohkar Tsarnaev's death sentences on Counts 4, 5, 9, 10, and 14 are vacated, and the matter is remanded to the district court with directions to hold a new penalty-phase trial," the court said.