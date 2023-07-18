Open Menu

RPT - Brazil Against Arms Supplies To Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Brazil Against Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Brazilian authorities traditionally oppose unilateral sanctions imposed without the approval of the UN Security Council and keep their position unchanged of not sending weapons to the parties of the Ukrainian conflict, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik.

Last week, NATO members at the Vilnius summit promised new supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine, which, according to Moscow, will only prolong the conflict and increase the suffering of the civilian population.

"We traditionally oppose unilateral sanctions ” we recognize only those approved by the UN Security Council. This is the historical position of Brazil's foreign policy, and we adhere to it in this case too," Vieira said.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Vilnius Brazil

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

11 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

11 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

11 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

11 hours ago
Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

11 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

11 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

11 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

12 hours ago

More Stories From World