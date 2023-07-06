Open Menu

RPT - Brazil's Oil Production May Grow By 4-5% In 2023-2024 - Petrobras CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RPT - Brazil's Oil Production May Grow by 4-5% in 2023-2024 - Petrobras CEO

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Brazil's oil output is expected to continue growing this year and in 2024 by about 4-5%, CEO of Brazilian energy giant Petrobras Jean Paul Prates told Sputnik.

"We have two new FPSOs (floating production storage and offloading vessel) that came out right now, this year. So, we may have another increment of 4% or 5%... this year and next year as well, because of the plans that we already have, of FPSOs that are already being built and will come into operations very soon," Prates told Sputnik on the sidelines of the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna.

The Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) reported that in 2022, the country's oil production climbed to 3 million barrels a day, showing a 4% increase compared to 2021. Meanwhile, the country's total oil reserves increased by 10.6% compared to the previous year, or by 26.91 billion barrels.

At the same time, Brazil's proven oil reserves grew by 11.5%, and are now totaling 14.9 billion barrels. Its oil exports jumped 68.3%, to 1.3 billion barrels a day.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Exports Oil Vienna Same Brazil May Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

27 minutes ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

38 minutes ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

10 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

11 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

11 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

12 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

12 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From World