RPT - BRICS Leaders To Discuss Admission Criteria Of New States - Brazilian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The leaders of the BRICS countries will discuss at the summit in South Africa the admission criteria for new participants, taking into account the numerous requests to join the organization, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik.

"The number of countries interested in joining BRICS testifies to its importance on the world stage.

Now we need to discuss and agree on the criteria for evaluating these applications, which will be done at the summit of the presidents (in South Africa in August)," Vieira said.

Brazil, in particular, supports the application of its strategic partner ” Argentina, the minister added.

"But first, as I have already said, we need to develop a roadmap for the future of the group and reach a consensus on the criteria, taking into account the numerous requests we receive," the minister concluded.

