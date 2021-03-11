RPT - Bus With Students Falls Into Ravine in Indonesia, Leaving at Least 22 People Dead -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A bus with students, their parents, and teachers has fallen into a ravine with a depth of 20 meters (65 feet) in the Indonesian province of West Java killing at least 22 people, Indonesia's media reported on Thursday.

According to the Jakarta Globe newspaper, the incident took place in the city of Subang when the bus with 58 people was heading for the city of Tasikmalaya for a pilgrimage.

Local emergency services reportedly said that the death toll may further increase.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.