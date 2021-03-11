UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Bus With Students Falls Into Ravine In Indonesia, Leaving At Least 22 People Dead -Reports

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:40 AM

RPT - Bus With Students Falls Into Ravine in Indonesia, Leaving at Least 22 People Dead -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A bus with students, their parents, and teachers has fallen into a ravine with a depth of 20 meters (65 feet) in the Indonesian province of West Java killing at least 22 people, Indonesia's media reported on Thursday.

According to the Jakarta Globe newspaper, the incident took place in the city of Subang when the bus with 58 people was heading for the city of Tasikmalaya for a pilgrimage.

Local emergency services reportedly said that the death toll may further increase.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

Related Topics

Tasikmalaya Jakarta Indonesia May Media

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

5 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

5 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

5 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

5 hours ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

6 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.