RPT - Butina's 1,100 Pages Written In Prison Talk About Life, Faith, How She Made $28 Per Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

RPT - Butina's 1,100 Pages Written in Prison Talk About Life, Faith, How She Made $28 Per Month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Maria Butina jotted down over 1,100 pages while serving a prison term in the United States, describing every day of her imprisonment in solitary confinement, including how faith and tight schedule helped her survive, as well as how she made $28 a month.

Butina was arrested in the United States in July 2018 and convicted of conspiring to work for a foreign government for 18 months in prison. On Friday, after serving her sentence, she was deported to Russia. The plane landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport on Saturday morning.

"I wrote down every day of my confinement. Today I have 1,100 pages. I wrote on everything, toilet paper, on the back of documents, on everything," Butina said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on her way to Moscow.

According to the Russian national, human memory tends to forget the most painful moments, so she kept such notes, which she is planning to use for a creative project.

"In order not to go crazy, you should have a very strict plan. Every hour you should be busy with something. As soon as you allow yourself to relax and just think, the brain starts to wind you up with 'what ifs,'" Butina said.

She added she took the time to study books on iconography, art, which she read with the help of a dictionary.

"I had to read three chapters, study four icons during this time. It was all very serious, it was all structured. In the evening I read classical literature," the woman noted.

The woman also managed to make money while serving her term in the US prison. She washed dishes in the dining room and taught prisoners mathematics, for which she received about $28 a month.

