RPT - Canada Telecom Regulator Orders Rogers to Provide Detailed Explanation for Outage

(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on Tuesday issued a statement that it has ordered Rogers Communication to provide a thorough explanation about the nationwide outage last week that affected the network.

"Today, the CRTC ordered Rogers Communications Canada Inc. (Rogers) to respond to detailed questions and provide a comprehensive explanation regarding the national service outage millions of Canadians experienced on Friday July 8, 2022," the statement said. "The CRTC is requesting a detailed account from Rogers as to 'why' and 'how' this happened, as well as what measures Rogers is putting in place to prevent future outages."

The telecommunications regulator has given Rogers until July 22 to provide all the requested explanations after which it will evaluate them and take further steps as necessary.

On Monday, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne met with the heads of the major telecommunication companies to agree on a worksheet for future outages, such as mutual assistance, emergency roaming and closer cooperation the public and authorities.

On July 8, Rogers, a telecommunications giant with more than 10 million wireless subscribers and 2 million internet customers, reported a massive 19-hour outage that affected the entire Canadian network and brought the systems of police, banks, and businesses offline.