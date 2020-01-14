RPT - Canadian Advocacy Groups Urge Ottawa to Designate IRGC as Terrorist Entity

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Jewish and Iranian-Canadian advocacy groups during a press conference in Ottawa called on the government to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist entity.

"Today B'Nai Brith Canada, together with the Council of Iranian-Canadians and Justice88 is renewing its call for the Government of Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity," Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada, said on Monday. "We are today formally requesting the Government of Canada to complete this long-overdue listing process within the next 30 days."

Mostyn added that B'Nai Brith had previously successfully pressured the Canadian government to list Hezbollah as a terrorist entity, and will continue to insist on the same approach toward the IRGC, which according to Mostyn is sponsor of terrorism and a threat to Israel and Canada.

Representatives of the Iranian-Canadian groups stated that the IRGC has become a shadow-government with no accountability and that its global reach is a threat to Iranian-Canadians in Canada itself.

US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC, which is part of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist organization in mid-April, joining the ranks of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to do so.