RPT - Car of District Head Blown Up in Berdyansk, Official Unharmed - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The Ukrainian intelligence carried out a terrorist act in Berdyansk, a car of the head of the administration of the Berdyansk district, Alexey Kichigin, was blown up; the official was not injured, the city authorities reported.

"At 19.30 (16:30 GMT), the Ukrainian intelligence committed a terrorist act by blowing up a car bomb in the city of Berdyansk, the car belonged to the head of the military-civil administration of the Berdyansk district, Kichigin Aleksey Nikolayevich," the city administration said on Telegram.

"Fortunately, the official was not injured, as he timely noticed a suspicious object on the bottom of the car ," the administration said.

The explosion's power was up to 1 kilogram of TNT equivalent, it said.

"The failed inhuman action carried out against a civilian official who has nothing to do with military affairs will in no way affect the work of the military-civilian administration of the Berdyansk region," the statement says.