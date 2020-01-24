RPT: Cavusoglu Calls on EU to Act as 'Honest Broker' in Turkey-Cyprus Drilling Dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The European Union should fairly and objectively mediate the ongoing dispute between Turkey and Cyprus, which involves the delineation of their exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean, instead of simply making decisions that target Ankara, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has told Sputnik.

The minister's comments come as relations between Ankara and the Republic of Cyprus reaches their low point over conflicting claims to the right to explore the hydrocarbon reserves off Cyprus' coast in the Mediterranean. Turkey's drilling activities in the region have also cast a shadow over its relations with the EU, which just recently announced that new sanctions will follow after Turkey resumes its operations.

"The EU should actually play a balanced and objective role on issues. Just for the sake of solidarity the EU is in condition of supporting its member states only. But it doesn't solve the problem. Instead of making statements or decisions against Turkey, they should find the way to settle this problem and they can be an honest broker," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu accused the EU of showing "double standards and hypocrisy" in handling the situation, adding that the bloc is obliged to defend the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

He also voiced the belief that the situation should teach the EU a lesson on "how to share" and cooperate, adding that Turkey remains open for dialogue.