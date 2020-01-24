UrduPoint.com
RPT: Cavusoglu Says 5+5 Military Committee On Libya Could Help Unite Haftar, Sarraj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has told Sputnik that the UN-initiated 5+5 military committee on Libya will serve as a good confidence-building mechanism between the sides of the conflict in the North African nation.

Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the rival Libyan National Army, have agreed to send five representatives each to the military committee, which will be tasked with monitoring the ceasefire's implementation.

The idea to establish the committee was initiated by the United Nations at a recent conference in Berlin.

"This military committee will be so important or can play a crucial role to sustain the ceasefire and also to define the confrontation lines between the two sides. But overall, it could be also a good confidence-building measure between Haftar and Sarraj," Cavusoglu said.

The first session of the 5+5 military committee will take place on January 28 in Geneva.

