UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Central African Republic Violence Complicates COVID-19 Response - MINUSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Central African Republic Violence Complicates COVID-19 Response - MINUSCA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Efforts of the Central African government to mount an anti-coronavirus response have been hindered by the latest waves of violence by rebels who ignored calls to allow free movement of humanitarian workers, the head of the UN peacekeeping mission MUNISCA told Sputnik.

"MINUSCA spent $7,563,019 on COVID-19 related support projects and equipment to assist and support the authorities to implement protection measures though this is very difficult in a country where people survive on their day-to-day life and wages and any disruption makes it difficult for the population to cope," Mankeur Ndiaye said.

The UN official said he had called on the armed groups, which control most of the nation's territory, to halt operations after the UN secretary general appealed for a global ceasefire in March last year.

The militants defied the calls by launching several attacks through winter.

The country is expecting a delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks through the COVAX shot-sharing mechanism. Ndiaye said that MUNISCA would coordinate with the car government and UN charities on a "coherent and concerted" vaccination campaign, which might be muddled by the rebels.

"The health workers who do the vaccinations will require access in order to vaccinate the population," he said.

Ndiaye praised cooperation with the CAR government on the COVID-19 response at the strategic, technical, and operational levels, as well as donations of essential supplies by UN charities, who helped transport samples to the country's only labs in the capital and rehabilitate severely ill people.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Car March Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

9 hours ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

11 hours ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.