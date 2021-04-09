MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The recent onslaught of armed groups on key cities in the troubled Central African Republic has drained the UN peacekeepers of their resources, the head of the MINUSCA mission told Sputnik.

The impoverished nation saw a flare-up in fighting in December after militants, who control two-thirds of CAR, accused President Faustin Archange Touadera of trying to rig a general election. The rebels launched an attack on the outskirts of the capital Bangui in mid-January but were repelled by UN forces and Russia-backed car troops.

"Since mid-December 2020, MINUSCA Force and Police have been involved in several operations in which they expended all their resources," Mankeur Ndiaye said.

He cited the UN Security Council's Resolution 2552 of November 2020, which drew attention to the mission's chronic shortage of military helicopters and troops with the right skills.

These needs were reflected in the draft budget.

"Of course, the financial implications of the deployment of additional peacekeepers were reflected in our 2021/22 budget proposal... The proposed budget takes into consideration the current threat posed by allied armed groups to security situation and MINUSCA mandated tasks," he said.

MINUSCA force has been promised additional resources it needs to perform a wide range of duties, such as civilian protection, securing humanitarian deliveries, support of the peace process and elections, disarmament and reintegration of fighters and others.