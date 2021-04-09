UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Central African Republic's Fighting Depletes UN Resources - MINUSCA Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Central African Republic's Fighting Depletes UN Resources - MINUSCA Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The recent onslaught of armed groups on key cities in the troubled Central African Republic has drained the UN peacekeepers of their resources, the head of the MINUSCA mission told Sputnik.

The impoverished nation saw a flare-up in fighting in December after militants, who control two-thirds of CAR, accused President Faustin Archange Touadera of trying to rig a general election. The rebels launched an attack on the outskirts of the capital Bangui in mid-January but were repelled by UN forces and Russia-backed car troops.

"Since mid-December 2020, MINUSCA Force and Police have been involved in several operations in which they expended all their resources," Mankeur Ndiaye said.

He cited the UN Security Council's Resolution 2552 of November 2020, which drew attention to the mission's chronic shortage of military helicopters and troops with the right skills.

These needs were reflected in the draft budget.

"Of course, the financial implications of the deployment of additional peacekeepers were reflected in our 2021/22 budget proposal... The proposed budget takes into consideration the current threat posed by allied armed groups to security situation and MINUSCA mandated tasks," he said.

MINUSCA force has been promised additional resources it needs to perform a wide range of duties, such as civilian protection, securing humanitarian deliveries, support of the peace process and elections, disarmament and reintegration of fighters and others.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Shortage Militants Police United Nations Budget Car Bangui Central African Republic November December 2020 All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

9 hours ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

11 hours ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.