RPT - Chairperson of African Union Says No Sign That Zelenskyy Interested in Peace Plan

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The creators of the African peace initiative on the conflict in Ukraine did not receive any evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is interested in the peace plan, the chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Assoumani told Sputnik.

"This position, that he (Zelenskyy) demands to meet certain conditions before starting negotiations, seems to be well know all over the world. But we still have not received any compelling evidence that he is interested (in the peace plan)," Assoumani said.

The president added that the initiators of the African peace plan previously discussed the situation with Zelenskyy in detail.

"We recommended that he sits down (at the negotiating table) and talks, while he wants to set his conditions before starting any discussion. This is understandable, but maybe not justified, because we are initiating a discussion to find a solution. But if we have solutions before negotiations, what is the point of discussing at all? Well, nevertheless, we saw that he still took note very sincerely. He took note that it is impossible to achieve results with weapons. This remains to be discussed," Assoumani concluded.