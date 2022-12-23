UrduPoint.com

RPT - China, Russia 'Back-to-Back' Defend World Order From Hegemony - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) China and Russia are "back-to-back" defending the United Nations-led international system and the world order based on international law, while jointly opposing hegemony and power politics, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and representatives of major emerging market countries, China and Russia, committed to deepening strategic cooperation back-to-back, firmly defending the UN-led international system and the world order based on international law, jointly opposing hegemony and power politics, are the pillars of the genuine multilateralism practice and the maintenance of international justice," Zhang said.

The ambassador noted that the global system is going through profound changes and the world is experiencing a new period of turbulence and change. Some developing countries are facing internal and external challenges, as their desire for peace, development and cooperation is becoming stronger, he said.

Despite the fact that a small group of countries interfere in the internal affairs of other countries in an attempt to maintain global hegemony, the prevailing tendency is the democratization of international relations and multipolarity of the world, the ambassador noted.

"This historical process is irreversible, as hegemony and power politics are living out their last days," Zhang said.

Global governance platforms are becoming more diverse, with organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations playing an increasingly important role in advancing global governance reform, the ambassador said.

He specified that through common guidance of China and Russia, "the BRICS and the SCO are continuously developing and demonstrating huge potential and bright prospects."

In February, China and Russia issued a joint statement on international relations entering a new era and global sustainable development. The statement emphasized that both countries intend to adhere to moral principles and their responsibilities, defend the world order based on international law, advance multipolarity and promote the democratization of international relations in order to "together create an even more prospering, stable, and just world, jointly build international relations of a new type."

