Fri 06th March 2020

RPT - China Soon to Respond to US Trilateral Arms Control Treaty Proposal - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) China will respond to a US proposal to create a trilateral arms control initiative with Russia soon, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford told Sputnik.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he will propose a new trilateral initiative with Russia and China to help to avoid a costly arms race.

"They would give us an answer, they have said, soon," Ford said on Thursday. "I hope it's true and I hope it's a positive answer, but, obviously, we don't know."

Ford added that he is optimistic regarding the Chinese reaction to the initiative.

Earlier, Ford said that the United States has effectively started discussing the future of nuclear arms control with Russia and extended an invitation to China to join the dialogue, but is yet to receive an answer from Beijing.

The announcement comes amid debates on the future of the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) - the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. The treaty expires in February 2021 and the United States has so far not committed to extending the accord, signaling it favors an amended arms control regime that would also include China.

