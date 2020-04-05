RPT - China to Supply Russia With Further 1Mln COVID-19 Protective Suits, 80Mln Masks - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Moscow and Beijing have agreed on a new deal that will see China supply Russia with 1.05 million protective suits and 80 million medical masks to combat COVID-19, Alexey Gruzdev, Russia's deputy minister of industry and trade, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A few days ago, Russia reached a new agreement for the supply of 1.05 million Tyvek protective suits and 80 million medical masks from China," Gruzdev said.

On April 2, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that China had sent a 26-ton shipment of humanitarian aid to Russia, consisting of infrared thermometers, respirators, protective suits, and other personal protective equipment.

Similar humanitarian aid was provided by Russia to China when the latter was the epicenter of the world's COVID-19 outbreak in February. A shipment of two million medical masks was sent to China, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on February 11.