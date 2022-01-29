UrduPoint.com

RPT - China's Envoy Says Upcoming UNSC Meeting On Ukraine Should Help Ease Tensions

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - China's Envoy Says Upcoming UNSC Meeting on Ukraine Should Help Ease Tensions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said the upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine should help to avoid further escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Following the United States' request on Thursday, the UN Security Council decided to discuss Ukraine on Monday at 10:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. GMT).

"Both sides have shown a willingness to continue their negotiations, and let them settle the differences through dialogue, through negotiations," he said." "What the Security Council should do is to help to de-escalate the situation, instead of adding fuel to the fire."

Zhang also pointed out to statements previously made by Moscow indicating Russia has no intention to invade Ukraine, adding that both sides should be allowed to settle their differences through direct dialogue.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy earlier referred to the US-called Council's meeting as a "PR stunt" aimed to discuss "its own baseless allegations."

Western nations say they continue to press for a diplomatic solution to the escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, even as American troops were placed on "high alert" for possible deployment to Eastern Europe while NATO dispatched additional ships and fighter jets to the region. Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention of attacking any country, blaming the West for increasing tensions in the region and pointing to NATO's military activities near its borders.

Related Topics

NATO Fire United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Alert United States P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th January 2022

2 hours ago
 US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

10 hours ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

10 hours ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

10 hours ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>