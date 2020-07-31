UrduPoint.com
RPT - Chinese, Russian Pharma Developers Discussing Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Tests - Ambassador

Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Pharmaceutical companies and researchers from Russia and China are "actively communicating" the prospect of conducting joint trials of coronavirus vaccines, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are pleased to note that Russia has recently successfully completed the first phase of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine. Chinese and Russian pharmaceutical companies and research groups are actively communicating about conducting joint vaccine clinical trials," Zhang said.

The ambassador said China, too, had advanced to the world's vanguard of COVID-19 vaccine developers, with five different promising types of vaccines currently in the works.

This includes an inactivated vaccine, a recombinant protein vaccine, ab adenoviral vector vaccine, a live virus vector vaccine based on attenuated basis of influenza virus, and a nucleic acid vaccine.

"Amid the common fight against the epidemic and the discrediting of China and Russia by the United States and other Western countries, China hopes to duly promote together with Russia the cooperation in vaccine research and development as part of the Cross Years of Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation, as well as jointly launch public health goods, provide life safety guarantees to the peoples of the two states and jointly contribute to the maintenance of the international health security," Zhang added.

