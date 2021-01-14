UrduPoint.com
RPT - Chinese-Russian Trade Sank By 2.9% To $107.76Bln In 2020 - Customs Service

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Chinese-Russian trade has decreased by 2.9 percent year-on-year in 2020, to $107.76 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

The Chinese exports to Russia rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year to $50.

58 billion within the same period of time, while the Russian exports to China decreased by 6.6 percent to $57.18 billion.

A year earlier, the trade between Russia and China increased by 3.4 percent to record $110.75 billion.

The drop in 2020 is likely to be linked to the worldwide economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

