MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The two-party political coalition of the Union of Democratic Forces (SDS) and the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), headed by former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, is leading in the snap parliamentary elections in the country, Bulgaria's Central Election Commission said on Monday after processing 81% of the ballots.

As of 05:00 GMT on Monday, the GERB-SDS coalition has 26.67% of the vote, while the recently assembled coalition of centrist We Continue the Change party led by Bulgaria's another former prime minister Kiril Petkov and the electoral alliance Democratic Bulgaria has secured 24.68%. The pro-Russian political party Revival is in third with 14.58%.

Three more political parties that have managed to overcome the electoral threshold of 4% will also be represented in the Bulgarian parliament.

Those include, in particular, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 12.59% of the vote, the Bulgarian Socialist Party with 9.03% and a populist political party There Is Such a People with 4.25%.

The preliminary results completely coincide with the results of sociological surveys conducted at polling stations, which were made public around midnight by Bulgarian broadcaster Nova.

Bulgaria held snap parliamentary elections on Sunday, with major political parties contesting for 240 seats in the National Assembly, the country's parliament. Some ballots are still being counted. This is the fifth parliamentary election in Bulgaria within two years against the backdrop of the ongoing political crisis.