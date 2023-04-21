WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Colombian President Gustavo Petro told reporters that Russian arms and helicopters purchased by the previous administration will not be sent to Kiev to be used in the Ukraine conflict.

"Previous administrations had purchased Russian arms especially helicopters some time ago," Petro said during remarks outside the White House on Thursday.

"The position of the current government is that they are not going to be used in war, they're not going to Ukraine, they're not going to Russia."

Earlier in the day, Petro met with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss a range of bilateral and international matters, including climate change.