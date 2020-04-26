RPT - Complete Closure of Syrian Borders Would Undermine Health Situation Amid COVID-19 - MSF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The global medical charity, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), believes that the complete closure of the Syrian border with Turkey and Iraq would undermine the health care situation in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, since such measures would restrict the free movement of humanitarian workers and the distribution of medical supplies, MSF emergency manager for Syria, Will Turner, told Sputnik.

The Syrian government's health authorities have registered 42 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, with three patients having died and six recovered. The government imposed a curfew across the nation on March 25, partially closed all borders and restricted travel between regions. UN humanitarian agencies reported in early April that most land borders into Syria were closed, with some limited exemptions remaining for commercial and relief shipments, as well as for the movement of humanitarian personnel.

"Our operations in Syria face multiple challenges. Aside from the fragile and dynamic context in the region, the border between Syria and Iraq and Turkey, respectively, are partially closed, with limited access for people and medical supplies to cross in.

We worry that a complete lockdown without guaranteed exceptions for humanitarian workers might have massive consequences on the COVID-19 response and health care provision in the country," Turner said.

On April 22, MSF received approval from the Iraqi Kurdistan authorities to deliver 44 tonnes of medical supplies to the region for further transportation into northeastern Syria, Turner noted.

"MSF is negotiating access with different authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan and in northeast Syria to allow for MSF staff and supplies to travel into northeast Syria. To be able to scale up its preparedness and response to the COVID-19 outbreak we need to ensure that supplies and personnel can move regularly into the region," he added.

According to the emergency manager, MSF is not currently working in the government-controlled areas of Syria, but the organization continues its attempts to register with Damascus.