UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: COVID-19 Likely Peaked In Palestine In September, Daily Cases On Decline ” Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: COVID-19 Likely Peaked in Palestine in September, Daily Cases on Decline ” Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Palestinian authorities took extended control measures and believe that the ongoing coronavirus epidemic reached its peak in September, registering a decrease in daily cases of COVID-19, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

On Monday, Palestine reported a total of 521 cases of COVID-19, including 11 fatalities.

In mid-September, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Palestine reached over 1,000 confirmed cases daily.

"The indicators are positive and I hope we passed the peak. There are extra measures by our government to deal with the virus but I hope we are moving in the right direction," Nofal said.

As of Monday, Palestine has reported a total of 52,954 cumulative cases of COVID-19, including 402 fatalities.

Related Topics

Palestine Moscow September Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

10 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

11 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

11 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.