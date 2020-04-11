UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - COVID-19 Plasma Therapy Shows Positive Effect In Turkey After Go-Ahead Given -Red Crescent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - COVID-19 Plasma Therapy Shows Positive Effect in Turkey After Go-Ahead Given -Red Crescent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Turkish Health Ministry has green-lighted the use of blood plasma of those recovered from COVID-19 in treating patients still struggling with the disease, and the therapy is already proving to be effective, Dr. Kerem Kinik, the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) president, told Sputnik in an interview.

More and more health experts are now saying that the plasma therapy could be effective in treating COVID-19. Earlier this week, Moscow health authorities said that they had already started using this method, noting that one plasma donor may help up to three coronavirus patients.

"We know actually that it is effective. And it is now approved by the Ministry of Health and it is routine in our [COVID-19] therapy schedule," Kinik, who is also the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.

Turkish doctors transferred the first plasma four days ago, and the therapy has a "positive effect" on COVID-19 patients, he added.

According to Kinik, this therapy has been put into use because the method itself is time-proven and simple and because there is no approved medicine for COVID-19. The therapy, however, is a complementary one and is being applied in combination with other types of treatment.

As of Friday, Turkey updated its COVID-19 case count by 4,747 to over 47,000. The number of daily infections has been increasing by more than 4,000 for three consecutive days. The death toll is standing at 1,006.

Related Topics

Moscow Turkey May From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 April 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

9 hours ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

11 hours ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.