MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The creation and rollout of a mutually recognized certification system for COVID-19 vaccination and test results will be "fundamental" for the resumption of international air travel, Sebastian Mikosz, the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) senior vice president for member and external relations, told Sputnik in an interview.

"It's a fundamental measure of what we are advocating for now, which is a roadmap for reopening," Mikosz stated.

IATA announced the launch of its Travel Pass system, a digital platform where users can upload their test and vaccination results, in late 2020. Last week, 14 airlines, including Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines, announced that they would begin testing the system over the coming weeks and months.

Mikosz said that IATA's priority was ensuring that airlines operate in compliance with the regulations of the countries they fly in and out of, adding that it was unlikely that governments would reopen their borders without a vaccination certification system in place.

"We expect that most of the countries, once they will lift the administrative limitations on international traffic, will require a vaccination confirmation or a test confirmation. They will require some form of proof ... It would not be realistic to think that countries would just lift [restrictive measures] and allow everybody to travel fully without taking into account the consequences of this pandemic," the IATA senior vice president commented.

IATA is working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a COVID-19 vaccination certificate that would be accepted by countries across the globe, and Mikosz said that establishing an internationally standardized procedure is vital.

"So for us, it's absolutely fundamental ... to have the most common possible international standards, should it be a standard set by WHO, with whom we work closely, or by OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development], or by anyone who will create a standard," the IATA senior vice president said, adding that the system could also be used to allow individuals to visit cultural and sporting events, as well as attend business meetings, in their destination country.

China has already announced the launch of a "coronavirus vaccine passport" to facilitate the travel of immunized Chinese citizens, and Israel has rolled out a so-called green passport for travel and to allow residents to access public places such as gyms and synagogues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also said that the EU is looking into the development of a "digital green pass" that would facilitate the movement of vaccinated individuals within the bloc.