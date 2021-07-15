UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - COVID-19 Vaccines May Boost Myocarditis Cases, But Overall Effects Mild - US Cardiologist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - COVID-19 Vaccines May Boost Myocarditis Cases, But Overall Effects Mild - US Cardiologist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The coronavirus vaccines may increase the number of cardiac issues in children, but the response is mild in the vast majority of cases, US surgeon Bill Novick told Sputnik.

"There is an increase in the number of cases of myocarditis in children following the second vaccination dose, but it has been mild in the vast majority of cases," Novick, who leads the William Novick Global Cardiac Alliance team of international pediatric surgeons, said.

The Alliance team conducts surgeries in numerous countries around the world where local doctors are unable to perform on complex cases. The team also provides training to local partners to improve their skills and the ability to operate without assistance.

Novick said myocarditis may or may not have any significant long-term consequences depending on its severity, he added.

"However, if you have a really serious case, then, yes, you can have significant heart issues in the future," he said.

Novick pointed out that the number of cases of myocarditis after administering the coronavirus is small and added that specialists have not had adequate time amid the pandemic to study the long-term consequences.

"It is a sort of emergency, and all of us, everybody who has gotten a vaccine, are in a kind of experiment," Novick said. "So, yes, there are going to be some side effects, but at this point of time it is not of a level that it is going to cause vaccine usage to be halted."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in early July that an elevated risk of myocarditis has been observed among mRNA coronavirus vaccine recipients, particularly males aged 12-29. However, the CDC concluded that the risk of mortality from COVID-19 exceeds the number of expected myocarditis complications.

The World Health Organization said last week that there was a "likely causal association" between coronavirus vaccine using mRNA technology and myocarditis, which had been reported in multiple countries, including the United States.

Related Topics

World Technology Alliance United States May July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in la ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 July 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai: Safe and sound, all around

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.