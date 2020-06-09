UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:27 AM

RPT - COVID Epidemics in Central, South America Most Complex, Require Int'l Cooperation - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) COVID-19 epidemics in Central and South Africa are particularly complex and require international cooperation, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Monday.

"I would say right now the epidemic in Central and South America is the most complex of all of the situations we face globally and one in which the world needs to work and come to the support and aid of countries in the region in order to assist them in dealing with this high-impact pandemic," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

Strong government leadership and strong international solidarity are needed to combat the epidemic in Latin America, the WHO official said.

"And we need leadership from within Latin America to bring the disease under control.

It is not one country, it is many, many countries experiencing very severe epidemics with what we saw in Europe and North America � health systems now coming under real strain, intensive care beds not being available in countries to cope with the disease and a lot of fear and confusion at community level for different reasons," Ryan said.

In WHO's latest situation report, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Americas is estimated at 3,234,675. The United States contains almost 1.9 million of these cases and is the world leader in that regard. Brazil currently has the second highest number of cases in the world, at 691,758, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins university. Peru, Chile, and Mexico each had more than 100, 000 cases.

More Stories From World

