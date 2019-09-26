RPT - Croatian President Says Intends to Meet With Putin

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York that she will surely meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the future but did not reveal any details.

"I've met with him several times, I'm sure we are going to meet sometime in the future," Grabar-Kitarovic said on Wednesday.

In July, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, Iliyas Umakhanov, said that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Croatia is currently being discussed by the two countries.

The visit will be Putin's first to Croatia's capit