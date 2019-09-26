UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Croatian President Says Intends To Meet With Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Croatian President Says Intends to Meet With Putin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York that she will surely meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the future but did not reveal any details.

"I've met with him several times, I'm sure we are going to meet sometime in the future," Grabar-Kitarovic said on Wednesday.

In July, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, Iliyas Umakhanov, said that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Croatia is currently being discussed by the two countries.

The visit will be Putin's first to Croatia's capit

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin New York Croatia July

Recent Stories

OPPO A9; The Perfect Gaming Phone!

31 seconds ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 September 2019

56 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE conquers space in every heart

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

10 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.