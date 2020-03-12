(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Damascus expects NATO and the European Union countries to at least condemn Turkey's actions in Syria, which "go against all international legitimacy," but has not yet seen a proper reaction, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik in an interview.

Tensions between Damascus and Ankara flared up earlier this year when the Syrian government troops responded to the attack by terrorist groups in the Idlib province. This response fire killed and injured several Turkish soldiers, who, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, were not supposed to be in the area.

Last week, Moscow and Ankara agreed to a ceasefire in Idlib.

"I find it also amazing that European countries ” some of them are NATO members ” they did not condemn the invasion of Turkish forces to Syrian land," Shaaban said.

Syria is an independent country, which has suffered from Turkey's "aggression" and "invasion," the presidential adviser said.

"And the least thing we expect from NATO members, from European countries, from every country in the world is to condemn this as illegal as it goes against all international legitimacy and all sovereignty of Syria," Shaaban added.