UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Damascus Expects NATO, EU Nations To Condemn Turkey's Actions In Syria - Assad's Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Damascus Expects NATO, EU Nations to Condemn Turkey's Actions in Syria - Assad's Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Damascus expects NATO and the European Union countries to at least condemn Turkey's actions in Syria, which "go against all international legitimacy," but has not yet seen a proper reaction, Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to the Syrian president, told Sputnik in an interview.

Tensions between Damascus and Ankara flared up earlier this year when the Syrian government troops responded to the attack by terrorist groups in the Idlib province. This response fire killed and injured several Turkish soldiers, who, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, were not supposed to be in the area.

Last week, Moscow and Ankara agreed to a ceasefire in Idlib.

"I find it also amazing that European countries ” some of them are NATO members ” they did not condemn the invasion of Turkish forces to Syrian land," Shaaban said.

Syria is an independent country, which has suffered from Turkey's "aggression" and "invasion," the presidential adviser said.

"And the least thing we expect from NATO members, from European countries, from every country in the world is to condemn this as illegal as it goes against all international legitimacy and all sovereignty of Syria," Shaaban added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist NATO Fire World Syria Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Damascus Idlib Ankara Media All From Government

Recent Stories

ECC to take up flour prices today

10 minutes ago

Local Press: UAEâ€™s digital transformation reflec ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

10 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.